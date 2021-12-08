Rita G. Browne | Sessa & Dorsey

Sessa & Dorsey , an estates and trusts law firm headquartered in Hunt Valley, has announced the addition of Rita G. Browne as an associate attorney.

Browne’s practice will focus on estates and trusts, as well as tax law for clients throughout the state of Maryland. She handles all areas of estate planning, estate administration, and trust administration. She uses her familiarity and experience with federal and Maryland tax laws to tailor estate plans so that clients’ goals are met while balancing varying tax implications and consequences.

Because of her experience in the administration of trusts, retirement plans, and nonprofit organizations, she has a unique perspective on the effects and interactions between various estate planning strategies.

Prior to joining Sessa & Dorsey, Browne was an established estates and trusts attorney with more than eight years of experience in estate planning, estate and trust administration and tax law.