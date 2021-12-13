Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MSDE violated First Amendment in requiring anti-bias statement, judge rules (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 13, 2021

The Maryland State Department of Education violated the free speech rights of a Christian school by withholding scholarship money for declining to state in its written admissions policy that it does not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation, a federal judge in Baltimore ruled Friday. MSDE’s condition for distributing the funds to Bethel Christian Academy ...

