Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PSC acted unlawfully with rate increase, OPC tells court (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021

The Public Service Commission acted unlawfully when it approved a rate increase earlier this year, the Office of People’s Counsel told the Baltimore City Circuit Court in a filing today. The Commission’s order approving Washington Gas’ proposed rate increase allows the utility to recover more than $8 million annually in costs that should not have ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo