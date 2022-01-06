Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
Biden decries Trump backers’ ‘dagger at throat’ of democracy (access required)

By: Associated Press January 6, 2022

President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

