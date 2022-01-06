Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Howard County opens 7th mobile COVID-19 testing site (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2022

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Thursday announced a new COVID-19 testing site at Elkridge Fire Station, 5700 Rowanberry Dr. The site is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents should access the site off Bauman Drive. The site will be operated by Centennial Medical Group and offer a drive-thru option in addition to the walk-up ...

