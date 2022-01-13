Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frosh: Thousands in Maryland will see debt relief under Navient settlement (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill January 13, 2022

Several thousand Marylanders will get financial relief under a settlement with the student loan servicer Navient that Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday. The $1.85 billion settlement, which is joined by 39 attorneys general, is outlined in a consent order filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Wednesday. The complaint against Navient alleged that the company "steered ...

