Paul Kappel Jr. | Junior Achievement of Central Md.

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc. (JACMD), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young people to succeed in a rapidly changing economy, appointed Paul Kappel Jr. as its new president and CEO.

Kappel will be responsible for leading Junior Achievement as CEO within the policies established by the local board of directors. He will oversee strategic planning, promote the mission and the brand of JACMD, manage the executive team and staff, encourage culture building, ensure the financial stability of the nonprofit and engage with the board of directors to develop policy and assure proper governance of the organization, in addition to other duties.

A key priority will be expanding the strong foundation of experiential learning programs, including the JA Youth Workforce and Innovation Center, 3DE at Frederick Douglass High School and the JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair.

Prior to joining JACMD, Kappel served as president of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania from 2007-2021 where he managed a $1 million organization and was responsible for increasing organizational revenue by 57% and student impact by 250% during his tenure. He also helped develop consistent pipelines for major gifts, special events, grants, foundations, and individual contributions as well as managed a 21-member board of directors consisting of some of Philadelphia’s top companies such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, PWC, KPMG, and Ernst & Young, and Truist.

Kappel served as executive vice president for Junior Achievement of the Greater Washington from 2003-2007 and started his JA career in 1997 with Junior Achievement of Georgia.

He holds a Master of Science in human resources administration from the University of Scranton and a Bachelor of Science in business administration-management from Bloomsburg University. He has numerous accolades and awards, including being a Charles R. Hook Award Finalist in 2015 and 2016; receiving the Bloomsburg University Legacy of Leadership Alumni Award in 2015; and recognized with the JA Area Peak Performance Award in 2014 and 2016.