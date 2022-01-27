Saad Malik | Shapiro Sher

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono legal services, announced the election of a new board member–attorney Saad Malik.

MVLS’ Board of Directors is responsible for governance and directing the organization’s strategic plan to deliver life changing pro bono legal services to Marylanders.

Saad Malik is an associate in Shapiro Sher’s Business Law department. Malik represents the firm’s corporate clients in a variety of general business matters, including but not limited to mergers and acquisitions.

Malik earned his J.D. at the University of Baltimore School of Law where he was awarded the Platinum Pro Bono Challenge for his work in the school’s Mental Health Clinic.