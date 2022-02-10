Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jennifer L. Curry | Baker Donelson

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2022

Baker Donelson has named Jennifer L. Curry as co-managing shareholder of the firm’s Baltimore office.

