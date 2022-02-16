3 Baltimore men indicted in 2020 slayings of brothers

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore men have been indicted in the killings of two brothers six days apart in 2020, Maryland’s attorney general announced Tuesday.

The indictment charges Christopher Brown, 21; Daran Horton, 22; and Jimmy Murphy, 27, in the slayings of Cordelle and Cornelius Bruce, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in a news release. The charges include with first-degree murder, arson and firearm-related offenses.

The investigation revealed that after an argument with Cordelle Bruce over a botched marijuana sale on Jan. 14, Brown, Horton, and another individual shot and killed Cordelle Bruce, officials said.

Investigators learned that days later, Cornelius Bruce, Jimmy Murphy, and another person conducted a shooting to avenge Cordelle Bruce’s slaying, but Murphy fatally shot Cornelius Bruce. Murphy then set fire to a vehicle to cover up the killing, officials said.

Murphy and Brown are in custody, but Horton is not, according to Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office. ATF Baltimore is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Horton’s arrest, officials said. Court records do not list attorneys for the men.