Baltimore County’s redistricting plan likely violates the Voting Rights Act and must be replaced with a new map that offers Black voters greater representation, a federal judge ruled late Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted a preliminary injunction request from several voting rights groups, including the Baltimore County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County and Common Cause Maryland. State Sen. Charles Sydnor, D-Baltimore County, and six Black voters are also named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The preliminary injunction blocks Baltimore County from holding an election using its current redistricting plan, which critics said diluted minority votes by packing Black voters into a single district.

Instead, the county must adopt a new map that either includes two “reasonably compact” majority Black districts or an additional district “in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice and that comports with the requirements of the Voting Rights Act.”

The lawsuit, filed in December, followed a heated public debate about the redistricting map, which outlines the seven County Council districts. The complaint alleged that Baltimore County violated the Voting Right Act by declining to draw two majority-Black districts, even as the county’s Black population grew to more than 30%.

Using a multipart test, Griggsby concluded that the plaintiffs have a “substantial likelihood of success” on their claims under the Voting Rights Act.

The judge found that the population of Black voters in western Baltimore County is large and compact enough to justify more than one majority Black district; that Black voters in the county are politically cohesive; that the white majority can usually defeat candidates preferred by minority groups; and that the totality of the circumstances show “Black County voters have less opportunity than White County voters to elect candidates of their choice to the Council.”

Griggsby gave the county until March 8 to file a new redistricting map.

Attorneys for Baltimore County and for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment.