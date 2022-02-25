2022 Leaders in Law honorees announced

There are 45 individuals being honored as 2022 Leaders in Law.

After more than two decades of celebrating outstanding lawyers and judges in the annual Leadership in Law awards, The Daily Record and Maryland State Bar Association are expanding the event to honor even more legal leaders across a wider variety of categories in the brand-new Leaders in Law awards. The awards pay tribute to all the ways in which legal professionals are serving businesses, clients and individuals across Maryland.

Besides the Leaders in Law, Lifetime Achievement and Generation J.D., awards are also being presented in the following categories: Alternative Dispute Resolution, Dealmakers, In-House Counsel, Justice Champion, Law Firm Support Staff and Paralegal.

The winners will be honored April 7 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Hotel at a special event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Attendance is limited to winners and sponsors. We continue to work to ensure events are as safe as possible so please attend only if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a clean PCR test within 24 hours of the event.

The top winner of this year’s Leaders in Law award will be announced during the awards celebration. The winner is determined by a vote of this year’s Leadership in Law honorees.

“The 2022 Leaders in Law honorees represent the best of the best in a variety of categories that demonstrate the breadth and depth of the legal landscape in Maryland. Their tremendous dedication to the legal profession and to their community is outstanding,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “We are pleased to join with our event partner and presenting sponsor, the Maryland State Bar Association, to recognize our honorees’ accomplishments.”

The Maryland State Bar Association is the presenting sponsor of the event. For information on being a sponsor email events@thedailyrecord.com.

For a complete list of winners and more information visit the Leaders in Law event page.