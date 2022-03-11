Ali Dieruff, Jordan McLaughlin, Donovan Moineau and Traci Sheesley | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, announced four personnel moves. Ali Dieruff was promoted to property manager, Jordan McLaughlin was promoted to maintenance technician trainee, Donovan Moineau was promoted to maintenance technician and Traci Sheesley was promoted to senior retail property administrator.

Dieruff has more than eight years of business and commercial real estate experience, including spending the last five with St. John Properties. Most recently Assistant Property Manager, she oversees day-to-day property management functions for more than 2 million square feet of commercial space in business communities throughout Anne Arundel County.

McLaughlin previously worked as a Laborer for the company and, in this new role, he will perform general building maintenance tasks, complete repairs and take pro-active measures to assure the proper operation of the St. John Properties portfolio of Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space situated throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area.

Formerly property administrator, Sheesley has worked with St. John Properties since 2014 and presently handles numerous administrative functions including abstracting leases and lease amendments and corresponding with clients on various issues across the state.