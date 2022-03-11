Douglas Bregman | Md. Legal Aid

Montgomery County attorney Douglas Bregman was appointed to the board of directors of Maryland Legal Aid (MLA).

Appointed by the Maryland State Bar Association, Bregman comes to MLA from Bregman, Berbert, Schwartz & Gilday LLC where he is currently a partner.

Bregman has been in practice for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and business transactions; mediation and arbitration; civil litigation; and receiverships, trusts, and estates. He is an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center and at Columbia Law School.