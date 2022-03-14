FREDERICK KITCHER, et al. v. KRISTINE D. BROWN, et al.

Real property — Foreclosure — Standing of substitute trustees

Frederick and Dora Kitcher, appellants, appeal from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County ratifying the foreclosure sale of their property. On appeal, they contend that appellees, the substitute trustees, lacked standing to foreclosure because the Note, and a 2014 loan modification agreement that had been entered into prior to the foreclosure action, were not properly transferred to the secured party, Wilmington Trust, N.A., in an individual capacity, but solely as Trustee for MFRA Trust 2015-1.

