Julia Huggins | Cigna

Julia Huggins, senior vice president of U.S. markets for global health service company Cigna and a resident of Westminster, was named the 2022 Distinguished Humanitarian honoree by Penn-Mar Human Services, a leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Huggins received the award at Penn-Mar’s 30th anniversary gala March 5. Penn-Mar created their annual Distinguished Humanitarian Award to recognize individuals who believe in the organization and exemplify philanthropic commitment and leadership. Julia also serves on both Penn-Mar boards and is vice-chair of the Penn-Mar Foundation.

Huggins resides in Westminster with her husband John, and enjoys spending time with her four children and four grandchildren.