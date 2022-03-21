Anthony May | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorney Anthony May was designated a Maryland Rising Star in the “Civil Litigation: Plaintiff” category by Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5% of lawyers across the State of Maryland. Anthony was previously named to this list for 2021 and 2020.

May has a diverse practice comprised of various complex litigation matters, ranging from assisting employees with disabilities in obtaining reasonable workplace accommodations and fighting workplace discrimination to representing wrongfully-convicted individuals and corporations in commercial litigation disputes.

He has advocated for his clients in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and Maryland appellate courts in a variety of anti-poverty and civil rights matters – including a case wherein he successfully argued that a condominium association’s restrictions on a unit owner’s property rights is a form of unlawful debt collection.

May also obtained a consent decree with a Florida public school system that, among other things, required the district to acquire accessible technology for its educators and faculty members as mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Anthony was named to the 2022 Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch list for appellate practice, civil rights law, and commercial litigation. He also received the Daily Record’s 2020 Generation J.D. Award, which acknowledges up-and-coming attorneys across Maryland. Additionally, Anthony received the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service’ (MVLS) 2019 Young Lawyer of the Year award. He is the former president of the MVLS Community Action Network (MVLS CAN), a board member, Francis D. Murnaghan, Jr. Appellate Advocacy Fellowship, a member LGBTQ Maryland Bar Association, and a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Anthony formerly served as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.