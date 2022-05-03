FEATURED MOVER | Aimee Olivo, Art Works Now

Aimee Olivo was named as the next executive director of Art Works Now, effective May 31.

She succeeds founding Executive Director Barbara Johnson. Johnson will assume the role of chair of the Board of Directors and current board chair Bill Shipp will stay on as vice chair.

Olivo is a dedicated community builder in Prince George’s County. She has served as Chief of Staff to Prince George’s County Council Member Dannielle Glaros, District 3, since 2014. Olivo was an active member of the Prince George’s Community College Board of Trustees advocating for equity and student success. She served on, and later chaired, the Prince George’s County Commission for Education Excellence. Olivo is deeply committed to equity and social justice issues and has extensive professional fundraising experience. She has a passion for the arts and a firm belief in the power of the arts to transform lives.

Olivo and her spouse, Abel, live in Cheverly with their two children, who attend Prince George’s County Public Schools.

ABOUT AIMEE OLIVO

Resides in:

Cheverly, Prince George’s County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in political science from Trinity Washington University; MBA from Marymount University.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’d be a floral designer. In eighth grade, I was dismayed to learn I had to choose between my high school’s college prep track and the career track, which included floristry as an option. I love arranging flowers as gifts for family and friends. My husband knows I prefer a bouquet of loose flowers over an arrangement any day!

Favorite vacation:

The mountains and the ocean are my happy places. My family and I especially love cabin camping at West Virginia state parks in any season.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read or hike

Favorite book (or movie, band or pop culture item, etc.):

I’m a voracious reader — my favorite book is usually the last one I read. A recent favorite is “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett. Thank goodness for the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) Libby app or I’d go broke buying books!

Favorite quotation:

Everyone you meet is fighting a great battle. Be Kind. Always.