Rick and Holly Kohr | Casey Cares Foundation

Rick and Holly Kohr were named to the board of directors of the Casey Cares Foundation.

Rick Kohr is a founding member and CEO of Evergreen Advisors LLC and his wife Holly Kohr is an active community volunteer.

Rick Kohr has more than 30 years of experience in advising early-stage growth and middle-market companies on finance, recapitalization and exit strategies. These financing alternatives and exit strategies include capital raises, recapitalizations, mergers, sales, and ESOPs. He was also a co-founder and managing member of the Chesapeake Emerging Opportunities Club, an early-stage venture capital fund.

He is a graduate of Loyola University Maryland and holds an MBA from the Sellinger School of Business with a concentration in finance and marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.

Holly Kohr serves on the Salvation Army Central Maryland Advisory Board in Baltimore and has served on various other committees in and around Howard County for 15 years. She is a lifelong Maryland resident and a graduate of Towson University.

The Kohrs live in Howard County and have three grown children. They enjoy traveling, tennis, golf, spending time with friends and weekends in Bethany Beach.