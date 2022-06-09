Walter Moore | Stertil-Koni

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2022

Stertil-Koni, a heavy duty vehicle lifts manufacturer, announced Walter Moore has joined the company as a marketing manager.

He will work in the company’s North American headquarters location in Stevensville.

In his new post, Moore brings more than seven years of top marketing experience to Stertil-Koni, including a focus in content creation, digital media, drone photography, graphic design and social media. Most recently, Walter worked for a society of accounting and tax professionals as its marketing expert.

Moore is a Maryland native who earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in marketing from The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. He currently resides in Bowie and enjoys his weekends in Ocean City, especially on the water where he loves to fish.

 

