STATE OF MARYLAND, ET AL. v. DAQUAN M. WALLACE, ET AL.

Torts — Maryland Tort Claims Act — Damages cap

On December 18, 2014, while Daquan Wallace was being detained before trial at the Baltimore City Detention Center, a group of fellow inmates attacked him. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left severely and permanently injured. This appeal and cross-appeal arise from the lawsuit he filed against the State of Maryland, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, and the Division of Pretrial Detention and Services (collectively “the State” ) in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

Read the opinion