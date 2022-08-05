2022 Reader Rankings winners announced

The 2022 Reader Rankings winners have been announced.

In May The Daily Record readers nominated more than 3,000 companies and institutions. The top five in each category advanced to the voting round in July. We received more than 12,000 votes and the top three winners were selected.

The Top Winner in each category will be revealed during a series of video rollouts on The Daily Record website, social media channels and email alerts. The videos will come out from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12.

To see the complete list of winners, visit the ballot at: thedailyrecord.com/reader-rankings/.