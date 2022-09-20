Manuel Mendez and Jason Siminski | Integral Federal

Integral Federal added Manuel Mendez as its chief financial officer and Jason Siminski as its chief growth officer.

Mendez will oversee all of the finance and accounting, program control, contract, IT and quality departments. He comes to Integral Federal from Amentum where he most recently served as vice president, financial planning and analysis and government compliance. He previously held leadership roles with Engility and Harris Corporation and brings a wealth of corporate experience in long-range strategic expansion.

Siminski will be responsible for expanding the company’s presence within the national security market, assisting in the building and execution of a corporate strategic plan. His more than 20 years of experience spans across the national defense portfolio including former director-level positions at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Siminski has decades of excellence in leading business development and growth portfolios exceeding $1.3 billion. He most recently served in executive positions for Altamira Technologies and SAIC.