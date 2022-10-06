IOANNIS P. GEORGAKOPOULOS, et al. v. GEORGE GEORGAKOPOULOS, et al.

Civil litigation — Attorney’s fees — Litigation over attorney’s fees

This is the second time that the present case has come before this Court. The first time, in 2021, we vacated the judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, in part, and remanded the case for further proceedings. We directed the court, on remand, to evaluate a contractual claim for attorneys’ fees as an element of damages. We also directed the court to explain why it had not entered the injunction to which the losing party had consented.

