Sandra Rich | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group announced Sandra Rich was appointed to its Board of Directors.

Rich has more than 30 years of experience in C-Suite leadership, complex mergers and acquisitions, real estate and investment transactions, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and corporate legal.

She is the former senior vice president, chief compliance officer at Nationwide Insurance and Nationwide Financial, retiring in 2021. Rich previously held roles at international law firm Squire, Sanders & Dempsey and managed her own legal practice. Rich will serve on Harford Mutual’s Board’s Governance and Risk Committees.

Since 2012, Rich has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio Board of Directors. She is currently chair of its Board’s Governance Committee. Rich is also the co-founder of the National Association for Diversity in Compliance, which was formed in 2015 to promote and enhance diversity in the compliance profession.

Rich earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from The University of Akron and her Juris Doctor from the Ohio State University College of Law.