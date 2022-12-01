MVLS honors award winners at annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards

The Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service welcomed guests and honored award winners to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture in Baltimore Oct. 25 for the annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards ceremony.

The award winners enjoyed a VIP reception before the program, which featured welcoming remarks from Alexandria Montanio, of counsel at Gordon Feinblatt and the firm’s corporate social responsibility administrator as well as the president of the board of trustees with the MVLS. The keynote speaker was Judge Matthew J. Fader, chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Susan Francis, executive director of the MVLS, presented the awards.

Award winners included Michael J. McKeown (Volunteer of the Year), Law Office of Jo Ann Camm & Associates (Law Firm of the Year), Tina J. Azarvand, Esq. (YoungVolunteer of the Year), Melvin Jadulang, Greater Greenmount Community Association and Lauren Kelly-Washington, Greenmount West Community Association & Jubilee Baltimore (Community Partner Award), Robert D. Anbinder, Esq. and Christopher R. Rahl, Esq. (Mentor of the Year), David Z. Lomke, Esq. & The Law Office of David Z. Lomke, LLC (COVID-19 Response Award), Christina Moore, Esq. (New Volunteer of the Year) and Elizabeth Hayley-Marie Johnson, Esq. (Special Recognition Award).

Jose Z. Canto, Esq. was presented with a 10-Year Award and E. Hutchinson Robbins Jr., Esq. was given a 20-Year Award.