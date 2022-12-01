MVLS honors award winners at annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards

Christopher Rahl, center, of Gordon Feinblatt, celebrates his Mentor of the Year Award with colleagues Saad Malik, left, and Alexandria Montanio. (Courtesy of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service)
The Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service welcomed guests and honored award winners to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture in Baltimore Oct. 25 for the annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards ceremony.
The award winners enjoyed a VIP reception before the program, which featured welcoming remarks from Alexandria Montanio, of counsel at Gordon Feinblatt and the firm’s corporate social responsibility administrator as well as the president of the board of trustees with the MVLS. The keynote speaker was Judge Matthew J. Fader, chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Susan Francis, executive director of the MVLS, presented the awards.
Award winners included Michael J. McKeown (Volunteer of the Year), Law Office of Jo Ann Camm & Associates (Law Firm of the Year), Tina J. Azarvand, Esq. (YoungVolunteer of the Year), Melvin Jadulang, Greater Greenmount Community Association and Lauren Kelly-Washington, Greenmount West Community Association & Jubilee Baltimore (Community Partner Award), Robert D. Anbinder, Esq. and Christopher R. Rahl, Esq. (Mentor of the Year), David Z. Lomke, Esq. & The Law Office of David Z. Lomke, LLC (COVID-19 Response Award), Christina Moore, Esq. (New Volunteer of the Year) and Elizabeth Hayley-Marie Johnson, Esq. (Special Recognition Award).
Jose Z. Canto, Esq. was presented with a 10-Year Award and E. Hutchinson Robbins Jr., Esq. was given a 20-Year Award.
Constance Hare, left, and Gary Greenblatt, of Coon & Cole, attended the annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service)
John Anderson Jr.,left, of the Angelos Legal Group, and Tina Azarvand, of Frost Law, take time for a photo at the annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service)
From left, Alexandria Montanio, Gordon Feinblatt; Penny Minna, DLA Piper; David Sommer, Gallagher Evelius & Jones; James Tansey, Office of the Attorney General; La’Tika Howard, Womble Bond Dickinson; Saad Malik, Gordon Feinblatt; and Susan DuMont, Miles & Stockbridge were on hand for the annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service)
Susan Francis, executive director of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, speaks to the audience as she announces the award winners at the annual Celebrate Pro Bono Awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service)
From left, Judge Mark F. Scurti, of the District Court of Maryland; Amy Hennen, the director of advocacy and financial stabilization at Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service; Hutch Robins, executive vice president and general counsel at Telos Corporation; and Aisha Snead, community outreach coordinator with MVLS, gather for a photo. (Courtesy of Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service)
