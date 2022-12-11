Nakeia Jones | Philanthropy Tank

Philanthropy Tank , an organization that empowers and equips the next generation of students to implement sustainable and service-driven solutions to problems facing their communities, promoted Nakeia Jones, who served as executive director from 2021 to 2022, to chief programs officer for the organization, managing both the Palm Beach County and Baltimore markets.

As chief program officer, Jones is responsible for oversight of the student programs and curriculum for participating students and will help build longstanding and sustainable programs where Philanthropy Tank serves.