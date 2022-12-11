Tom Morgan | Bright MLS

Bright MLS announced real estate technology executive Tom Morgan will serve as its new chief data officer.

In this newly created position, Morgan will advance Bright’s enterprise data management capabilities while optimizing the use of technology to lead the company’s integrated data strategy, transforming the way the company manages its data assets, develops data policy and manages third-party data partnerships.

Morgan previously served as chief data officer for Anywhere Real Estate, formerly Realogy. He brings more than two decades of multi-national experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, big data platform architectures, data warehouse, analytics and machine learning.

His track record includes designing, developing and delivering high-impact data products that reduce complexity and introduce new features to the marketplace, as well as serving as a successful strategic partner to engineering teams, senior leadership, board executives and external partners. He earned an undergraduate degree and completed post-bachelor’s studies in computer science at the University of California at Berkeley.