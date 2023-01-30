Jason Dittrich and Karen Schulte | Mueller Associates

Jason Dittrich and Karen Schulte, PE, CPD, LEED AP BD+C, have been named stockholders at Mueller Associates, a Baltimore-based engineering firm.

They join the firm’s leadership team and board of directors, which now consists of 11 employees, the largest in the firm’s history.

In September 2019, Dittrich joined Mueller as director of business development and marketing. He has overseen the firm’s strategic marketing initiatives, communications, and client outreach to support Mueller’s award-winning mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services. He has played a key role in the award of several high-profile projects, including the historic revitalization of the Smithsonian Institution’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, George Mason University’s new Fuse at Mason Square in Arlington, Va., and the renovation of Towson University’s Smith Hall in Towson.

Dittrich holds a bachelor’s degree (2004) from Stevenson University, a master’s degree in liberal arts (2007) from Johns Hopkins University and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration and entrepreneurial marketing from Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School.

Schulte, PE, CPD, LEED AP BD+C, is an experienced mechanical and plumbing engineer and project manager with Mueller Associates and has overseen mechanical and plumbing systems design for many new construction and renovation projects. Currently, she is providing engineering services for the Fuse at Mason Square, George Mason University’s new $250-million, 360,500-square-foot building in Arlington, Virginia, the renovation of Sherman Hall at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and several projects for Northrop Grumman in the Baltimore area.

Schulte joined Mueller in 2006, shortly after graduating from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering with a mechanical emphasis. She has been published in Plumbing Engineer magazine and Papyrus, the magazine for the International Association of Museum Facility Administrators (IAMFA).