Latisha Dorsey | Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW), an all-girls college preparatory public charter school serving young women in grades 6-12 residing in Baltimore, announced the hiring of Latisha Dorsey as director of operations.

In this role, Dorsey will lead the school’s operations, finance, and technology departments. Drawing from her more than 15 years of experience in operations, program management, and instruction in Baltimore County and Howard County Public Schools, Dorsey will oversee facility upgrades and annual organizational audits and focus on streamlining standard operating procedures.

Before joining BLSYW, Dorsey led the conference services, logistics, and operations team at the International Youth Department of the Church of God In Christ. She oversaw over 50 staff members and ensured the continued viability of programs through her fiscal and strategic leadership. She also spent eight years at Baltimore County Public Schools as a cosmetology lead instructor at Carver Center for Arts and Technology, where she maintained a 100% student course completion rate.

Dorsey earned her bachelor’s degree from Morgan State University in family and consumer science and her master’s degree from Liberty University in education, administration and supervision.