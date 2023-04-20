Thea Postolache and Kenneth Smith | Mueller Associates

Mueller Associates announced that Thea Postolache, PE, mechanical engineer, and Kenneth Smith, PE, electrical engineer, earned their professional engineering licenses.

Postolache joined Mueller in 2018 after graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. She has helped engineer building systems for several of Mueller’s notable higher education and cultural projects, such as the Radford University Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity in Radford, Va., and the renovation of the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum in Washington. Currently, she is leading the mechanical design of the renovation of Mitchell Hall at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Va.

Smith is a 2017 Virginia Tech University graduate who received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and joined the Mueller team soon after. His experience includes designing electrical systems for notable cultural and higher education projects, including the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Loyola University Maryland’s Miguel B. Fernandez Family Center for Innovation and Collaborative Learning in Baltimore, Md., the Muskegon Museum of Art in Muskegon, Mich., and the new Mitchell Hall at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Va.