Karen Cutone | Redfgate

Redgate, a real estate advisory and investment firm with corporate offices in Baltimore, expanded its senior leadership team with the hiring of Karen Cutone as the firm’s first senior vice president of higher education.

Prior to joining Redgate, Cutone served as the director of real estate development for the Harvard Allston Land Company. In this role, Cutone was responsible for creating the implementation plan for the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus, a 1.8 million square-foot mixed-use masterplan site located on 14 acres adjacent to Harvard University.