STEPHEN WASHINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Insufficient evidence — Waiver of counsel

The State indicted appellant Stephen Washington in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland and charged him with the first-degree murder of Nathaniel Greene, attempted first-degree murder of Perry Bailey, attempted first-degree murder of Demetric Greene, and several conspiracy and handgun-related counts. Following a jury trial, Washington was convicted of the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder of Nathaniel Greene, attempted second-degree murder of Demetric Greene, two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and wearing, carrying and/or transporting a handgun.

Read the opinion