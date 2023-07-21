STEPHEN WASHINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//July 21, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

STEPHEN WASHINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

STEPHEN WASHINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//July 21, 2023

Criminal law — Insufficient evidence — Waiver of counsel

The State indicted appellant Stephen Washington in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland and charged him with the first-degree murder of Nathaniel Greene, attempted first-degree murder of Perry Bailey, attempted first-degree murder of Demetric Greene, and several conspiracy and handgun-related counts. Following a jury trial, Washington was convicted of the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder of Nathaniel Greene, attempted second-degree murder of Demetric Greene, two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and wearing, carrying and/or transporting a handgun.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's in New York on July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the ‘Barbie’ movie marketing mania

Ahead of the “Barbie” movie release, Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brand[...]

July 21, 2023

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

With the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event set to return, organizers and local officials are optimistic about[...]

July 20, 2023

Route One Apparel, Crab Sports collaborate on new collection

Route One Apparel has released a new collection of official merchandise featuring Maryland’s first and only [...]

July 20, 2023
An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your paycheck could clear faster now with launch of FedNow instant payment service

The Federal Reserve's FedNow allows banks and credit unions to send real-time payments so they can offer custo[...]

July 20, 2023

BGE awards over $214K in grants for support of environmental stewardship

BGE has awarded 41 nonprofit organizations grants totaling more than $214,000 to support environmental steward[...]

July 20, 2023

IRS steps toward free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing

An IRS plan to test drive a new electronic free-file tax return system next year has got supporters and critic[...]

July 20, 2023

Editors Picks

Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who se[...]

21/7/2023

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

20/7/2023

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

20/7/2023

Quality-of-life citations back in Baltimore courts, bringing familiar problems

19/7/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal [...]

19/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's in New York on July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the ‘Barbie’ movie marketin[...]

21/7/2023
A protester is arrested on New York's Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on June 4, 2020, after the death of George Floyd. On July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of about 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City agrees to pay $13M to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic[...]

20/7/2023
An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your paycheck could clear faster now with launch of FedNow instant payment servi[...]

20/7/2023

Home sales fell to slowest pace since January, limited by near-historic low inve[...]

20/7/2023
Philana Holmes, right, hugs her attorney, Keyla Smith, after a jury awarded her $800,000 on behalf of her daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 19, 2023. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald’s McNugget $800,000 in damages

20/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar