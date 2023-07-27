F.N.B. to become sole ATM provider for Metro system

The partnership between F.N.B. Corp. and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will add more than 120 machines to FNB's network by the start of 2024. Metro provided more than 71 million rides in 2022 and continues to trend toward pre-pandemic levels that exceeded 180 million rides in 2019. (File photo)

F.N.B. Corporation and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, have announced a partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority that establishes FNB as the sole ATM provider for the third-largest rail system in the United States.

The partnership will add more than 120 machines to FNB’s network by the start of 2024. Metro provided more than 71 million rides in 2022 and continues to trend toward pre-pandemic levels that exceeded 180 million rides in 2019. With approximately 50% of Metro stations situated in majority-minority communities and approximately 30% in low- to moderate-income communities, the partnership further advances FNB’s corporatewide goal of increasing banking access for consumers in underserved areas.

In addition, FNB is branding more than 160 ATMs in Giant Food stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington while also extending the company’s service coverage with several ATM locations in Delaware. For both Metro and Giant, FNB partnered with Payment Alliance International in the deployment of branded ATMs as part of its overall strategy.