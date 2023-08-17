Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Reaching Maryland Businesses Through Webinars

btmadmin//August 17, 2023

Home>Advertising & Marketing Tips>

Reaching Maryland Businesses Through Webinars

Reaching Maryland Businesses Through Webinars

By btmadmin

//August 17, 2023

What is a Webinar?

A webinar is a seminar that is conducted virtually with a group of individuals. Webinars are a way for companies to spend one-on-one time with their target audience, diving deeper into their product, service or philanthropy, all while increasing their lead generation opportunities. There are a variety of types of webinars. Many times, brands will reach out to media partners or vice versa to facilitate and host the webinars.

Why are Businesses Using Webinars?

This savvy marketing tactic is used by many of the biggest B2B and B2C companies in the world and has been increasingly utilized in Maryland’s business world as a way to deliver high-quality, specific information about your business to your target audience.

General Webinar Statistics 2023

  • 95% of businesses believe webinars are an important part of their marketing strategy (Source: On24)
  • 73% of B2B companies say webinars are the best way to generate high-quality leads (Source: GoTo1)

Benefits of Using a Webinar

Decision-makers are always looking for ways to connect with their target audience. Hosting a webinar allows them to:

  • Connect with Highly-Targeted, In-Market Audiences
    When you host a webinar with a relevant media brand, you have the ability to invite people in your target audience. The host will market your webinar to these people thus making all of the attendees in-market. You get interrupted time with the attendees to explain your product or service.
  • Lead Generation Opportunities
    Media partners hand over the registration list to the company, so they are able to follow up with them. Since the list is made up of the target audience, the company uses webinars as a lead generation tool. Further, the marketing surrounding the webinar leads to increased and lasting brand exposure to the target audience.
  • Increase Credibility
    Sponsoring a webinar from a reputable host that holds influence in Maryland’s business industry can help build a brand’s credibility by simply being associated with the host. If the webinar can illustrate your company’s value, then that also builds a rapport with the attendees by giving them awareness of your brand.

Common Types of Webinars:

Thought Leader Webinars:

In these webinars, sponsors and brands are positioning themselves as industry thought leaders by appearing alongside authorities in these various spaces. Most of the time, there will be industry experts who will discuss various topics, trends, tips, and provide value to the audience.

Branded/CoBranded Webinars

These are webinars that can be more brandy-heavy in focus and many of the speakers will often brand leaders rather than impartial industry experts. However, brands will still bring in thought leaders sometimes to add credibility or provide testimonials.

The lines between different types of webinars can be blurred depending on who is determining the topics and speaking schedule. Many times, these events and speakers will be set up by the host beforehand and the brands will be more plug and play. While many brands prefer the brand-heavy webinars, subtle sponsorships alongside thought leaders perform extremely well for many Maryland businesses. That is why, again, determining the correct strategy for your specific business model, budget, and positioning is key.

Get in Touch

At The Daily Record our mission is to help companies do more business and grow the industry. If you’d like more ideas and insights on making webinars work for your business, get in touch with one of our marketing experts by filling out the form below.

o

Related Content

Sponsored Emails to Reach and Persuade Maryland Businesses

Sponsored Emails: A Definition Sponsored or co-branded emails are among the most common marketing tactics u[...]

August 17, 2023

The Importance of First-Party Data: A Game Changer in Targeted Marketing

In the ever-evolving world of marketing, data has emerged as the driving force behind successful campaigns. Wi[...]

August 17, 2023

Reaching Maryland Businesses Through B2B Marketing with Display Ads

Reaching businesses in Maryland through B2B marketing can be a challenge. With the right strategy and tools, h[...]

August 17, 2023

Editors Picks

A U.S. Supreme Court police officer walks by during a voting rights rally, at the Supreme Court on Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Md. Supreme Court will wait on SCOTUS before deciding gun case

17/8/2023
Marylin Pierre

Md. high court cautions bar counsel to avoid investigations when an election loo[...]

16/8/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Maryland receives $24M in opioid settlement money, AG says

16/8/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: David Wilson, Morgan State University

16/8/2023

Despite firestorm, Towson University moves ahead with inaugural class of doctora[...]

15/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pennsylvania, on May, 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Average long-term mortgage rate climbs to highest level in over 20 years

17/8/2023
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference on Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election ca[...]

17/8/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak propo[...]

17/8/2023

Resilient stock market helped boost gains for 401(k) savers in first half of 202[...]

17/8/2023

Fed minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes

16/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar