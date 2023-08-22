Maryland Office of the Public Defender to hold 2-day job fair and hiring event

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 22, 2023

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender (MOPD) will host a job fair and hiring event Sept. 21 and 22 at MOPD’s Training Center in Linthicum Heights for attorneys at all levels who are interested in public defense.

The two-day event will provide an opportunity for experienced, new and prospective attorneys to go through the entire hiring process in an expedited forum.

The expedited process will include multi-level interviews on the same day for qualified candidates. A prescreening process will ensure that attendees meet the minimum qualifications. Contingent offers may be provided to selected candidates during the event.

The event is part of Gov. Wes Moore’s broader effort to fill state employment positions across Maryland. Recognizing the importance and volume of MOPD’s work, the agency was awarded additional positions as part of its FY2024 state budget, with a mandate to fill them promptly. Lawyer opportunities are available across the state in criminal, juvenile, post-conviction, mental health and parental defense fields.

Advance registration at https://www.opd.state.md.us/lead-collection is strongly preferred.

