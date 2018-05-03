Quantcast

Lawyers’ Mall solicitation ban’s fate could depend on ‘forum’ ruling

ACLU argues 'traditional'; DGS counters 'limited'

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 3, 2018

A free-speech challenge to a Maryland state agency’s ban on financial solicitations on Lawyers’ Mall could come down to whether the site – at the foot of the State House and the feet of Thurgood Marshall’s statue – is an open forum for political protest or a simply a common area subject to legitimate government ...

