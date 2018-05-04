Quantcast

Environmental groups tout budget ‘surprise’ for Hogan, gas plan

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 4, 2018

Environmental groups are crowing about a $100 million "surprise" they say was quietly squirreled away in the state budget and could be redirected to promoting energy efficiency instead of gas pipeline infrastructure. The prohibition contained in supplemental budget legislation will have little effect on the proposed merger of Washington Gas with Canada-based Altagas, which is nearing final approval. ...

