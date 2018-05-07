Quantcast

February bar exam passage hits record low

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 7, 2018

The number of people who passed Maryland’s February bar exam hit a 47-year low, with just a 38 percent passage rate overall. This year’s February results mark the lowest passage rate for any bar exam since 1971, when the pass rate also was 38 percent. The lowest before that was in February 1969, when only 35 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo