Lawsuit: Baltimore Co. failed to address reported high school cyberbullying

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 17, 2018

The parents of an Eastern Technical High School student are suing another student for allegedly defaming their daughter in social media postings, as well as the principal and the Baltimore County school board for not taking proper steps to address cyberbullying.

