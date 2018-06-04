Quantcast

Former Miles partner takes wage theft, breach of contract case to trial

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 4, 2018

One of Maryland's largest law firms is defending itself in court from a lawsuit by a former partner alleging breach of contract and wage theft, shining a light on the complexities that arise when an attorney joins a competing firm. Donald E. English Jr. resigned from Baltimore-based Miles & Stockbridge PC last July after 13 years with the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo