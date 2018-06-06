Quantcast

Bankruptcy trustee sues former ITT boss, directors for $250M

By: Associated Press June 6, 2018

The bankruptcy trustee seeking a settlement for ITT Technical Institute's students is suing its parent company's former CEO and eight former directors for $250 million.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo