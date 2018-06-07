Quantcast

Trump picks Gallagher for federal court seat in Baltimore

Obama's choice of Gallagher had stalled in GOP-led Senate

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 7, 2018

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will nominate U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher for a seat on the federal district court in Baltimore.

