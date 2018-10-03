Baltimore breaks ground on new home for mounted police unit

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle and business and community leaders joined officials from the First Mile Stable Charitable Foundation and B&O Railroad Museum Sept. 17 for a ceremonial ground-breaking event for the First Mile Stable, a $2.5 million, state-of-the-art home for the Baltimore Police Mounted Unit, the oldest continuously operated mounted unit in the United States.

Once complete, the 13,000-square foot equestrian facility, which sits on a 2.4-acre plot of museum property, will include 12 stalls and associated support rooms, an exercise area, a classroom/museum/community center and an outdoor paddock. Construction is expected to take approximately nine months.

The stable is part of the B&O Railroad Museum’s master plan that will re-imagine and guide the future development of the museum over the next decade.

The Baltimore Police Mounted Unit, founded in 1888, consists of six horses. Donations from the First Mile Stable Charitable Foundation to acquire two more horses will help the unit as it works to expand the unit to 10 horses.

