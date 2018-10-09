Quantcast

Joseph Tydings, former US senator from Maryland, dies at 90

By: Associated Press October 9, 2018

A champion of liberal causes and public service, former U.S. Sen. Joseph D. Tydings has died at 90. News outlets report the Maryland Democrat died of cancer Monday in Washington, surrounded by his family and cloaked in a blanket bearing the name of his alma mater, the University of Maryland. Born in North Carolina, Tydings was adopted ...

