Guinness to release special beer for Baltimore Beer Week

With its Halethorpe brewery open, Guinness plans to release a special Maryland-centric beer for Baltimore Beer Week.

The Guinness Crosslands Honey Ale is made with Maryland honey from Apex Bee Company and Guinness describes the beer as a full-bodied seasonal ale. Guinness will launch the beer next Friday at the brewery.

“Our Crosslands beer series is an important aspect of our identity as proud brewers here in Maryland, and Baltimore Beer Week is the perfect opportunity to activate our second installment alongside the other innovative beers coming from breweries across the state,” Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House Brewmaster Peter Wiens said in a statement. “We are thrilled for both out-of-town visitors and locals to taste the Guinness take on Maryland’s harvest, this time anchored by honey sourced from the incredible team at Apex Bee Company just down the road. Our wishlist of local farms and businesses whose products we want to experiment with is growing rapidly, which means many more Crosslands beers to come.”

Guinness will also be releasing small-batch beers at Baltimore Beer Week launch parties at the brewery, including a barleywine and a saison with pink guava.

At the same time as the beer week is launching this weekend, Lyft will be running a special to help people get to and from Maryland’s craft breweries, distilleries and wineries.

The first 3,000 users who enter the first promo code RIDESMARTMD2 in the Lyft app can receive a free ride up to $10 to a participating brewery. The rides run from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14 and include more than 50 partner locations.

“We are excited to be partnering with the craft beer, spirits and wine industries to help people enjoy the amazing breweries, wineries and distilleries Maryland has to offer without having to worry about your ride home,” Mike Heslin, Lyft’s Baltimore market manager said in a statement. “Now you can relax and enjoy your favorite drinks, then let Lyft get you to wherever you are going safely.”

The Lyft promotion was done in partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association, Brewers Association of Maryland and Maryland Distillers Guild.