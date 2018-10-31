Stephen O’Neil | The Resmark Companies

Stephen O’Neil, the vice president of investments at The Resmark Companies, was named president of the alumni association for Jemicy School, which educates above-average to gifted college-bound students with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences.

A Jemicy student from 1987 to 1993, O’Neil has been active in alumni events over the years, participating in the Phonation Fundraiser as well as serving as an event panelist for the Jemicy Ages and Stages event. After attending Jemicy, he went on to Boys’ Latin Upper School and Middlebury College.

In addition to becoming the president of the alumni association, O’Neil has also joined the board of trustees.