FEATURED MOVER | Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty

Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, was named 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Howard County Chamber of Commerce.

The award recognizes an entrepreneur who has developed a vision, grown their business, established a reputation of excellence, become a role model and supported the community. Northrop is the first real estate company leader to be named Entrepreneur of the Year.

In June, Northrop was named a 2018 Inman Innovator Award finalist by real estate news provider Inman.

ABOUT CREIG NORTHROP

Resides in:

Ellicott City — the heart of Howard County.

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in psychology and business, from the University of Maryland, College Park

With the opening of the new Annapolis office, do you see rapid expansion in the plans?

Yes, we plan to open our seventh office location by the end of the year. This one will be located in Ellicott City.

If you had not chosen real estate as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I can’t imagine not being in the real estate industry, but had I taken a different path I would be involved in the movie business. I love the creative process of telling a story and seeing an idea come to life.

Recent vacation:

My wife Carla and I recently took a trip to the beautiful city of Chicago. We went on the most amazing architectural tour and learned about the city’s history through its architecture.

When I want to relax, I … :

I love to play tennis, work out and to read for relaxation, but there’s nothing better than date night with my wife.

Favorite book:

My favorite book is “Miracle Morning.” It has absolutely changed my life and taught me how to “own the morning” and set the tone for my day.

Favorite quotation:

“The more you learn, the more you earn.” — Warren Buffett