Ex-Trump campaign aide heads to prison

— Judge orders former Trump campaign aide to prison amid court challenge to Mueller investigation.

— Landowner’s battle with federal government places popular national-park trail’s future in jeopardy.

— Big law firm will use online games to select its summer associates.

— Texas city’s effort to relocate municipal court sparks litigation.