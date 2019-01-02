Quantcast

4th Circuit orders parties to settle dispute over Md. college segregation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 2, 2019

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered mediation for Maryland and its historically black institutions rather than ruling on cross-appeals argued last month in a lawsuit that dates back to 2006. The court issued a per curium order Wednesday instructing the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland ...

